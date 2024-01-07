Sehwag was the toughest batsman I bowled to, says Muralitharan

Changanassery: Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed that ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag was the most difficult batsman he had bowled to during the course of his illustrious career.



Muralitharan, the world record holder with 800 Test wickets, spoke highly of the explosive batter during an interactive session with the students of SB College here on Saturday.

The 51-year-old, who retired from all forms of international cricket at the age of 38, however, said the batsman he 'greatly admired' was West Indies legend Viv Richards.

Muralitharan, who has more than 1,300 international wickets, revealed that perfecting the beguiling 'doosra', the leg-break that looks like an off-break, was the turning point of his career.

Virender Sehwag and Muuttiah Muralitharan were involed in many duels. File photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

"It was Saqlain Mushtaq (former Pakistan off-spinner), who taught me the basics of bowling the 'doosra'. 'Doosra' is a challenging delivery to master, and it took me over three years to bowl it with precision," Muralitharan, who has also got 534 wickets in ODIs and 13 in T20Is besides his Test exploits, said.

The 1996 World Cup champion also recalled his association with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. "Playing for Kochi Tuskers was a great experience. I hope Kerala will continue to produce more talented cricketers like S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson," Muralitharan added.