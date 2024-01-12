Malayalam
Warner makes grand entry, but Sydney Thunder lose | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 05:13 PM IST
David Warner made a dramatic entry. Photo: X@BBL
Sydney: Flamboyant opener David Warner arrived at the the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by a helicopter to play in a Big Bash League (BBL) match for Sydney Thunder.

Flying in straight from his brother's wedding at Hunter Valley, northy Sydney, the 37-year-old's chopper touched down on the outfield near the 'Thanks Dave' logo, which was painted for his last Test last week.

Warner made 37 off 39 balls, with the help of one four and two sixes. However, Thunders lost by 19 runs to Sydney Sixers.

Warner pulled the curtains down on a glorious Test career in front of his home crowd at the SCG last week, guiding Australia to a convincing win in the third Test with a fluent half-century.

Warner has already announced retirement from ODIs but will be available for T20Is and T20 leagues across the globe.

Before the start of last season, Warner signed a two-year deal with Thunder as Cricket Australia sought to get international stars back into the tournament.

(With inputs from PTI)

