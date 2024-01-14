Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ranji Trophy: Parag hundred boosts Assam's hopes of saving follow on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 14, 2024 02:12 PM IST Updated: January 14, 2024 04:52 PM IST
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag continued his fine run. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Guwahati: The in-form Riyan Parag's hundred led Assam's fightback on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Kerala here on Sunday.

The hosts, who resumed on 14/2, reached 231/7 when bad light ended play. They need a further 39 runs to avoid follow on on the final day. Akash Sengupta (11 batting) and Mukhtar Hussain (19 batting) have so far added 26 for the unbroken eighth wicket.    . 

In the morning, wicketkeeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar fell off Basil Thampi's bowling with the total on 25. Opener Rishav Das and captain Parag steadied the home side with a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Thampi broke the stand by removing Das for 31.

RELATED ARTICLES

Parag brought up his third first-class hundred and his second successive ton this season. The right-hander made 116 off 125 balls. He hit 16 fours and three sixes before Visweshar Suresh ended his stay.

Brief scores: Kerala 419 vs Assam 231/7 in 82 overs (Riyan Parag116; Basil Thampi 4/69, Jalaj Saxena 2/58).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.