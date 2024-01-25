U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan's ton takes India to 301/7

Bloemfontein: Musheer Khan gave ample display of his immense talent with a superb hundred that took India to 301/7 against Ireland in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

On the same day when elder brother Sarfaraz scored 161 in an unofficial Test versus England Lions in Ahmedabad, thousands of kilometres away in Bloemfontein, Musheer paced his innings brilliantly to score 118 off just 106 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes.

He took only 34 balls to race to 100 from 50, having scored the first 50 runs off 66 balls. Along with skipper Uday Saharan (75 off 84 balls), Musheer added 156 as the Indian batters gave a good account of themselves albeit against a weaker bowling attack.

In the end, Sachin Dhas, perhaps the most exciting talent in the U-19 set-up, smashed 21 off nine balls to take India past 300-run mark.

India scored 119 runs in the last 10 overs.

The Indian innings was about Musheer's brilliant game awareness as he took his time before unleashing a brutal assault on the Irish bowlers.

Very strong on the on-side, all his maximums came in the region between square leg, deep mid-wicket and long-on.

He hit two sixes off the opposition's best pacer Oliver Riley (3/55).

Saharan, who played the second fiddle to Adarsh Singh in the opening game, was once again brilliant as an anchor, rotating the strike well and letting Musheer play his natural attacking game.

Brief scores: India U-19 301/7 (Musheer Khan 118, Uday Saharan 75, Oliver Riley 3/55) vs Ireland.