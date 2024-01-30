U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan's hundred powers India to 295/8

Bloemfontein: Musheer Khan flayed the New Zealand attack with his second century of the ICC U-19 World Cup while opener Adarsh Singh struck 52 as India posted a stiff 296-run target in their Super Six contest, here on Tuesday.

On a perfect batting wicket at the Mangaung Oval, Musheer tore apart the Kiwis bowling line-up to become the first batter to breach the 300-run mark in the current competition, going past Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan.

En route to his 131, Musheer blasted 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls and once showed admirable temperament to up the ante just when it was required.

Busy at the crease constantly, the 18-year-old Musheer motored on from one end unleashing strokes in all directions, while he began with an upper-cut for a four.

His innings was spruced with fine running between the wickets and ended in the death overs when he was looking to accelerate.

But it was a shaky start for the Indians, who lost the previous game's centurion Arshin Kulkarni (nine) early on.

The dismissal, however, also brought the pair of Musheer and Adarsh together who carried out a fine recovery job with a 77-run stand.

Adarsh took charge of attacking the bowlers as he looked good while driving on the rise and also played the pull shot with elan.

It was only unfortunate that he failed to keep a drive in check when Zac Cumming (1/37) teased him with one outside off. A thick edge off Adarsh's bat flew to Oliver Tewatiya at point in the 18th over, which ended the charge for the left-handed Indian opener who made 52 off 58 balls with six fours.

There was also some disappointment in store for India captain Uday Saharan failed to convert his start and was dismissed for 35. He had three fifties on the trot before this game.

Saharan, nevertheless, did a fine job of consolidating the innings for his side, putting on 87 with Musheer which also happened to be the best stand of the Indian innings.

However, Musheer's century and Adarsh's contribution at the top notwithstanding, India lost wickets in a heap towards the end to fall short of breaching the 300-run mark, finishing on 295/8.

For New Zealand, seamer Mason Clarke returned 8-0-64-4.

Brief scores: India 295/8 in 50 overs (Musheer Khan 131, Adarsh Singh 52, Uday Saharan 35; Mason Clarke 4/64) vs New Zealand.