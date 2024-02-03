Malayalam
Second Test: Bumrah's six-wicket haul hands India big lead

PTI
Published: February 03, 2024 11:08 AM IST Updated: February 03, 2024 04:43 PM IST
Bumrah cleans up Pope
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after castling Ollie Pope. Photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar
Visakhapatnam: Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets as India dismissed England for 253 in their first innings after scoring 396 on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah (6/45) notched up his 10th five-wicket haul, also crossing the 150-wicket milestone in his 34th Test match, to break the back of the England innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) and Axar Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers.

Opener Zak Crawley made a 78-ball 76, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 47.

England still trail India by 143 runs.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings.

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets each for England.

