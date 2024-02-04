Malayalam
Sean Abbott dazzles as Australia clinch ODI series

Reuters
Published: February 04, 2024 05:56 PM IST
Australian players celebrate a wicket. Photo: AFP/Saeed Khan
Topic | Cricket

Australia's Sean Abbott shone with bat and ball as the world champions beat West Indies by 83 runs in Sydney on Sunday, winning the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-0.

Australia, who beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first match on Friday, scored 258/9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by the visitors. Windies were all out for 175 in 43.3 overs in reply.

West Indies started well with Alzarri Joseph (2/74) dismissing the Australian openers in the first three overs.

At one point the hosts were struggling at 167/7 but Abbott, who came in at No. 8, helped stabilise the innings with a timely knock of 69 from 63 balls, his second half-century and highest individual score in ODIs.

Abbott, 31, also took 3/40 runs as he and Josh Hazelwood (3/43) made the West Indies batters struggle to settle in, with only Keacy Karty (40) and captain Shai Hope (29) having some success with their 53-run fourth-wicket partnership.

