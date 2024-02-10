Ravindra Jadeja's dad accuses daughter-in-law of creating discord within family

Rajkot: The Jadeja family dispute, which first surfaced during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, has taken a dramatic turn.



Anirudh Singh Jadeja, father of ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has publicly accused his daughter-in-law and BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja of creating discord within the family.

The allegations were levelled in a recent newspaper interview, triggering an exchange of words between the Jadeja family members.

Anirudh Singh accused Rivaba of being the 'root cause' of the family's estrangement, claiming that the issues began shortly after her marriage to Jadeja.

He alleged that Rivaba demanded the ownership of family assets, including Jadeja’s restaurant, to be transferred to her name just a month into their marriage.

He also claimed that Rivaba's family used Jadeja's earnings to acquire luxurious items, such as an Audi and a Rs 2 crore bungalow.

He also lamented not having seen his granddaughter for the past five years, even as he praised his daughter Naynaba for her role in Jadeja's cricketing success, hinting at the deep-seated issues dividing the family.

In response to his father's accusations, Jadeja took to social media and termed the interview as biased, defending his and wife's reputation.

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

Jadeja said the accusations were baseless as he expressed his disappointment over the attempts to malign his family's image.

He also emphasised his wish to keep certain matters private despite having much to say on the issue.