U-19 World Cup final: Harjas, Hicks steady Australia

Benoni (South Africa): Australia were 145/3 in 31 overs after opting to bat against India in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Raj Limbani clean bowled Sam Konstas for a duck. But his opening partner Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen steadied the innings with a 78-run stand for the second wicket.

Weibgen was caught by Musheer Khan off Naman Tiwari's bowling for 48. The left-arm medium-pacer also removed Dixon for 42 with the total on 99.

Harjas Singh (27) and Ryan Hicks (18) put the Austraian innings back on track.

Sam Konstas is cleaned up by Raj Limbani. Photo: X@ICC

India fielded an unchanged XI, while Australia made one change, bringing in Charlie Anderson for Tom Campbell. The Boys in Blue are eyeing a record-extending sixth tile.

The teams: India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (capt), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.

Australia: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (capt), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.