Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader

Bengaluru: UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy had to tackle a pitch invader during her team’s seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night.



The incident took place in the final over of Mumbai’s innings when a spectator breached security and ran on the field, resulting in a short break in the proceedings. Alyssa, who was wicketeeping at that time, tried to grab the pitch invader and just slowed him down as the security caught up with him and took him off the field.

Alyssa made 33 runs off 29 balls while sharing a 94-run opening partnership with Kiran Navgire to help steer the Warriorz to their first victory of WPL 2024 by chasing down 162 in 16.3 overs.

“We get cake, that is what we do in India and that is what Sophie Ecclestone is most excited about. I’m just proud of the girls. They’ve never at any point dropped their heads, dropped their shoulders after our start to the campaign.

“They just come back every day and work even harder. Over the moon to get ourselves on the board and beat a quality side like Mumbai. It’s nice to be able to get a win, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Alyssa after the match.

Warriorz, currently fourth in the standings, will next face bottom-placed Gujarat Giants on Friday night.