India vs England Test series: top run-getters and wicket-takers

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up as the top run-getter in the five-Test series against England, which concluded at Dharamsala on Saturday.

Jaiswal became only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to tally over 700-runs in a Test series. In fact, Gavaskar has achieved the feat twice. Jaiswal amassed 712 runs at an average of 89. The southpaw smashed two double hundreds and also went past the mark of 1,000 Test runs during the course of the series.

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin was the top wicket-taker with 26 scalps. The Tamil Nadu player returned match haul of 9/126 in his hundredth Test at Dharamsala as India sealed the series 4-1. Ashwin's 36th five-wicket haul also took him past Anil Kumble for the most number of five-fors for India in the longer version of the game.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav won the Player-of-the-Match award primarily for his 5/72 on the opening day of the Test, while Jaiswal was named Player of the Series.

Top run-getters

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal 712

2. Shubman Gill 452

3. Zak Crawley 407

4. Rohit Sharma 400

5. Ben Duckett 343

Highest wicket-takers

1. R Ashwin 26

2. Tom Hartley 22

3. Jasprit Bumrah 19

4. Kuldeep Yadav 19

5. Ravindra Jadeja 19

Note: Though Bumrah, Kuldeep and Jadeja claimed 19 wickets apiece, Bumrah had an average of 16.89 as opposed to Kuldeep's 20.15 and Jadeja's 25.05.