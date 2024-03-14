Former Sri Lankan captain Thirimanne hospitalised following car accident

New Delhi: Former Sri Lankan captain Lahiru Thirimanne was hospitalised on Thursday morning following a car accident close to the country's north-central city of Anuradhapura.



According to ESPNcricinfo, the exact nature of Thirimanne's injury is not understood yet. He is presently in a stable condition at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

“At least one other passenger from the car Thirimanne was in, is also receiving care at the same hospital. Thirimanne is understood to have been on pilgrimage when the accident occurred. Essentially the car had crashed into a lorry traveling in the opposite direction,” reported ESPNcricinfo.

Thirimanne played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is after making his international debut in 2010. He competed in three T20 World Cups, one of which saw Sri Lanka win in 2014, and two ODI World Cups.

He also captained Sri Lanka in five one-day matches. His final international outing took place in March, 2022. He announced his retirement from international cricket in July, 2023.