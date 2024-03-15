Malayalam
Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024

Published: March 15, 2024 11:58 AM IST Updated: March 15, 2024 12:36 PM IST
Ngidi
Ngidi sustained the injury last month and was not expected to return to play until April. File photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain
Delhi Capitals' preparations for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season suffered another blow on Friday when fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower-back injury.

England batter Brook pulled out of the IPL on Thursday following the death of his grandmother, leaving Delhi without two key players for their campaign.

DC have named Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for Ngidi.

South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Friday Ngidi sustained the injury last month and was not expected to return to play until April.

DC, who finished ninth in the 2023 edition, get their campaign underway against the Punjab Kings on March 23.

