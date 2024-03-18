Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana & RCB 'Superwomen'

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) men's team captain Virat Kohli made a video call to women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana following the Bengaluru-bases side's win over Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League, here on Sunday.



RCB beat DC by eight wickets to clinch their maiden WPL title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The franchise shared a photo on X, where Kohli can be seen speaking and congratulating Smriti on her team's triumph.

Kohli also took to Instagram and lauded the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen'.