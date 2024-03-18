Malayalam
Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana & RCB 'Superwomen'

IANS
Published: March 18, 2024 12:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana
Virat Kohli congratluates Smirit Mandhana through a video call. Photo: X@RCBTweets
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) men's team captain Virat Kohli made a video call to women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana following the Bengaluru-bases side's win over Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League, here on Sunday.

RCB beat DC by eight wickets to clinch their maiden WPL title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The franchise shared a photo on X, where Kohli can be seen speaking and congratulating Smriti on her team's triumph.

Kohli also took to Instagram and lauded the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen'.

