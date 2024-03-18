Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Virat Kohli joins RCB camp

PTI
Published: March 18, 2024 05:48 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli during a training session in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Superstar Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL beginning on Friday.

Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, arrived in India on Sunday.

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday.

Kohli's performance in the tournament will be closely tracked as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.

Kohli also missed the five-match home Test series against England due to his family commitments.

The batting great had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE