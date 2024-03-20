Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL: Gujarat Titans replace injured Shami with Keralite pacer Sandeep Warrier

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2024 11:02 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Gujarat Titans have announced Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Indian Premier League (ISL) season.

Warrier, who has played five IPL matches, will join last year's runners-up for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Veteran pacer Shami recently underwent a successful surgery for a heel problem and is currently recovering.

RELATED ARTICLES

Right-arm pacer Warrier, aged 33, played most of his domestic cricket for his home state Kerala before picking Tamil Nadu. He played in the recent Ranji Trophy semifinal for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE