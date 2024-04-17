Meet Asha and Sajana, Kerala'a pride in Indian Women’s Twenty20 team

Thiruvananthapuram: Following in the footsteps of Minnumani, the first Malayali player to join the Indian team, senior players Asha Shobhana and Sajana Sajeevan will make their debut in the Indian Twenty20 cricket team this time. Though the recognition has come a bit too late, it also opens the door to World Cup possibilities for both of them.

If they excel in the tour of Bangladesh, they may also secure a spot in the team for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh later this year. This 5-match series will run from May 28 to May 9, with Harmanpreet Kaur captaining the team. Incidentally, Minnumani could not secure a place in the team this time.

All-rounder Asha Shobhana, who played a crucial role in Bengaluru Royal Challengers’ title win in the recent Women’s Premier League, including the final, was the second-highest wicket-taker in the league with 12 wickets using leg spin. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians off-spinner Sajana Sajevan has made it to the national team by showcasing her all-round excellence.

Two decades ago, Asha made her debut for the Kerala senior team at the tender age of 13, quickly establishing herself as the team’s leading figure. Her exceptional all-round skills propelled the team to new heights, and she etched her name in history as the first woman cricketer from Kerala to notch a century at the national level.

Serving as the team’s captain from 2007 to 2013 and again from 2016 to 2018, Asha’s leadership was instrumental in shaping Kerala’s cricketing journey. Amidst her cricketing endeavors, she secured a job with the railways in Hyderabad. Additionally, Asha held the captaincy for the Puducherry team in the past two seasons and served as the vice-captain of the South Region team too.

Despite being part of the potential squad for series against the West Indies in 2012 and two World Cups, Asha, now 33, has finally earned her place in the national team after years of anticipation. Born to B Joy, an auto-rickshaw driver, a native of Perurkada in Thiruvananthapuram, and S Shobhana, Asha’s journey is the story of perseverance and dedication.

Similarly, Sajana emerged as a cricketing sensation within the Kerala team under Asha’s captaincy. Starting her cricketing journey during her plus two studies, she earned her spot in the Kerala team at the age of 18. Sajana played a pivotal role in the Under-23 Kerala team’s conquest of the National Championships.

Since 2012, she has been a member of the Kerala senior team. Notably, Sajana captained the Southern regional team for two years before her recent inclusion in the Indian senior team at the age of 28. Born to G. Sajeev, an auto-rickshaw driver in Chuttakkadav, Mananthavadi, and Sharada Sajjeev, a councilor of Mananthavadi Municipality, Sajana’s story embodies talent and resilience in the face of challenges.