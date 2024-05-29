T20 World Cup: dates, groups, venues & past champions

The following outlines the schedule and venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, as well as a list of past winners of the tournament which begins on June 1.

Dates

The ninth edition of the 20-overs showpiece event will run from June 1-29. It begins with hosts United States taking on Canada

Teams



The tournament will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups.



Group A: India, Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, United States (co-hosts)



Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.



Group C: New Zealand, West Indies (co-hosts), Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda



Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.



Teams in each group will face each other once in a round robin format. A win is worth two points and no result is worth one point each.



The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eights, where they will be divided into two groups of four each, and play each other in a round robin format.

The top two teams from each Super Eight group will progress to the semifinals.

Venues

Games are being staged at nine stadiums, six in the West Indies and three in the United States.

Stadiums in West Indies: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua & Barbuda), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Providence Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (St Lucia), Arnos Vale Stadium (St Vincent & the Grenadines) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad & Tobago).

Stadiums in the United States: Central Broward Park (Florida), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas).

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which has a capacity of 28,000, will host the final.

Roll of honour

2007: India beat Pakistan by five runs

2009: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

2010: England beat Australia by seven wickets

2012: West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs

2014: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets

2016: West Indies beat England by four wickets

202 : Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets

2022: England beat Pakistan by five wickets