T20 WC warm-up: Sanju fails as opener, Pant hits fifty to take India to 182/5

Sanju Samson failed to deliver as an opener while Rishabh Pant hit a fifty to guide India to 182/5 against Bangladesh in a pre-T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Sanju who opened the innings with the skipper was dismissed for one. Pant retired hurt after making 53 off 32 while Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 40 of 23.

Virat Kohli, who joined the team late, has been rested for this match. Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib