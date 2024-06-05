KCA Amber emerge champions in Pink T20 Challengers Cup

Thumba (Thiruvananthapuram): KCA Amber emerged champions in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers Cup here on Wednesday. They beat KCA Emerald by 34 in the final at the St Xavier's College Stadium.



Amber made 114/6 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Vaishna M P top-scored with 20. She hit three fours in her 26-ball knock. Nandana C K claimed 2/12 from her four overs.

Emerald ended up with 80/7 in their reply. Sourabya P made 22 off 44 balls. Divya Ganesh picked up 2/22 and won the player-of-the-match award.

Brief scores: KCA Amber 114/6 in 20 overs (Vaishna 20; Nandana C K 2/12) bt KCA Emerald 80/7 in 20 overs (Sourabya P 22; Divya Ganesh 2/22).

Player of the match: Divya Ganesh