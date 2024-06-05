Malayalam
T20 World Cup: India bowl; Pant preferred over Sanju

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2024 07:40 PM IST Updated: June 05, 2024 07:45 PM IST
Team India
Rohit Sharma has picked Rishabh Pant as the keeper, while Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out. File photo: X@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

New York: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in their opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India have picked four seamers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya - and two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Virat Kohli will partner Rohit at the top of the order, while Rishabh Pant has been preferred over Sanju Samson as the stumper-batter.

Pakistan, USA and Canada are the other teams in Group A. The top-two sides will progress to the Super Eight stage. 

Co-hosts USA are leading the group with two points from their win over Canada in the inaugural match. Pakistan begin their campaign against USA on Thursday. 

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

