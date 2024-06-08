India vs Pakistan T20Is: Head-to-head record & stats

India take on Pakistan in an eagerly awaited game of the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday. Here is a glance at the stats between the two heavyweights heading into the marquee game.



India and Pakistan have met on 12 occasions in T20Is. The Men in Blue have an 8-3 record over their nighbours with one match ending in a tie.

The sides have locked horns seven times in the T20 World Cup. India boast of a 5-1 scoreline, with one match ending in a tie in the inaugural edition in 2007. Pakistan's lone victory came in 2021 when they coasted to a 10-wicket win in Dubai.

India's 160/6, which they achieved to score a memorable win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2022, is the highest score among Indo-Pak World Cup clashes, while India's 192/5 at Ahmedabad in 2012 is the highest total in a T20I between the two sides.

Pakistan's 83 in an Asia Cup match at Mirpur in 2012 is the lowest total. Pakistan also have the lowest total in a World Cup game featuring the arch-rivals. They could make only 128 at Colombo in the 2012 edition.

Virat Kohli has been simply sensational against Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches. File photo: AFP/William West

Virat Kohli tops the run-getters list with 488 from 10 matches at a stunning average of 81.33. Kohli has five fifties to his credit and his 82 not out off 53 balls at MCG is the highest individual score. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is next in the list. Rizwan has 197 runs from four matches at an average of 65.33. Kohli has 308 runs from five World Cup games against Pakistan and has been dismissed only once!

Indian medium-pacer Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are tied with former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul for the most number of wickets (11). Pandya will have a chance to go past Bhuvneshwar and Gul on Sunday. Mohammad Asif's 4/18 at Durban in the 2007 World Cup remains the best figures, while Ifran Pathan has the most number of scalps in World Cup contests. The left-arm medium-pacer picked up six wickets from three games.