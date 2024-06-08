No one can escape it: Sidhu on Indo-Pak rivalry

New Delhi: Former opener Navjot Singh Sindhu believes that no one can escape India versus Pakistan matches. India and Pakistan will face off at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



“I used to think that if I wanted to be a hero, this was my chance. I believed that if I played well against Pakistan, the fans would forget all my bad innings. There were many opportunities. Chetan Sharma would often remind me that he had taken a hat-trick and claimed 200 wickets (sic). 'But wherever I went, people only mentioned the time Javed Miandad hit me for a six.'"

"This incident highlights the psychological impact of India-Pakistan matches. No one can escape it. My best memory is when I was named man-of-the-match against Pakistan. This sentiment is shared by everyone. Sometimes, it makes you sad, but you cannot avoid it. This intense rivalry, this love and clash, is what makes India-Pakistan matches so captivating," said Sindhu while speaking to Star Sports.

Pakistan lost their opening Group A encounter to co-hosts USA in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament history. The result has left Pakistan in a spot as they need to win all their remaining games to have any chance of progressing to the Super Eight stage.