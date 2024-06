T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein scalps five as West Indies demolish Uganda

Providence (Guyana): West Indies thrashed newcomers Uganda by 134 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein returning a five-wicket haul here on Saturday.



West Indies, making use of the familiarity with the home conditions and vital contributions from their batters, especially Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30 not out), put up an impressive 173/5 on the board.

Brian Masaba was the most successful Ugandan bowler, taking two wickets for 31 runs.

In reply, Uganda could only make 39 runs in 12 overs, with Akeal making it a completely one-sided contest for the two-time T20 world champions, ripping apart the rival top and middle-order. This was also the lowest ever total in T20 World Cup history, matching the Netherlands' 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

This was West Indies' second successive win in the tournament.

Brief scores: West Indies: 173/5 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 44, Nicholas Pooran 22, Rovman Powell 23, Sherfane Rutherford 22, Andre Russell 30 not out; Brian Masaba 2/31) bt Uganda 39 in 12 overs (Akeal Hosein 5/11).