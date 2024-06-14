T20 World Cup Super Eight action: India to meet Afghanistan on June 20

India will take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup Super Eight action. The match will take place at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday (June 20).



India will meet the second placed team from Group D in their second match on Saturday (June 22). Bangladesh are well-placed to advance from Group D as the second team behind South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's men will clash with hot favourites Australia in their final Super Eight match on June 24 (Monday). Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia will host the match. All India matches begin at 8 pm (IST). The top two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals.

India meet Canada in their final group match in Florida on Saturday. The Men in Blue have won all three of their games so far.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa have sealed their spots in the Super Eight.

Super Eight, Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2 - India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh/the Netherlands.

Super Eight, Group 2: A2, B1, C2, D1 - Pakistan/USA/Canada/Ireland, England/Scotland, West Indies, South Africa.

Pre-tournament seedings: A1 - India, A2 - Pakistan, B1 - England, B2 - Australia, C1 - New Zealand, C2 - West Indies, D1 - South Africa, D2 - Sri Lanka.

Note: Since New Zealand and Sri Lanka are knocked out, Afghanistan and Bangladesh/the Netherlands will take up that slot.