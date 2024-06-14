Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 WC: USA enter Super 8 after washout, Pakistan eliminated

Reuters
Published: June 14, 2024 11:22 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
USA are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday. Photos: ICC/AFP
Topic | Cricket

USA's T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Friday, ensuring the co-hosts' progress to the Super 8 knockout stage at the expense of former champions Pakistan.

Unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulted in a wet outfield when the teams arrived.

Although the rain stopped in the morning, umpires called off the game when it returned after several inspections.

India top the group with six points while USA are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game. Only the top two teams from the four groups advance to the Super 8. The USA beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE