Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup: India-Canada match abandoned

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2024 08:08 PM IST Updated: June 15, 2024 09:12 PM IST
Dravid
Indian coach Rahul Dravid has a word with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna
Topic | Cricket

Lauderhill (Florida): The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned to a wet outfield here on Saturday. Both teams were awarded one point each.

The toss was scheduled to be held at 10 am local time (7.30 pm IST). The umpires decided to call off the match at 11.30 am local time following an inspection.

India had already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches, while Canada were eliminated. India topped the group with seven points from four matches followed by the USA (5) and Canada (3). Pakistan meet Ireland in an inconsequential final group game on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE