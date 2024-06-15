T20 World Cup: India-Canada match abandoned

Lauderhill (Florida): The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned to a wet outfield here on Saturday. Both teams were awarded one point each.

The toss was scheduled to be held at 10 am local time (7.30 pm IST). The umpires decided to call off the match at 11.30 am local time following an inspection.

India had already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches, while Canada were eliminated. India topped the group with seven points from four matches followed by the USA (5) and Canada (3). Pakistan meet Ireland in an inconsequential final group game on Sunday.