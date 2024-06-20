T20 World Cup Super Eight: Rashid's twin strikes put India in a spot

Bridgetown (Barbados): India were struggling at 67/3 in 9 overs against Afghanistan in their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who opted to bat on winning the toss, was dismissed by left-arm medium-pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for eight. Afghan skipper Rashid Khan struck a double blow as he trapped Rishabh Pant in front of the wicket for 20 in his opening over and sent back a well-set Kohli for 24 in his second.

India made a lone change with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mohammed Siraj.

India are unbeaten so far in the tournament and finished on top of Group in A in the first round. The Afghans finished second in Group C.

Apart from India and Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh are the other teams in Group 1. The top-two sides will progress to the semifinals.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.