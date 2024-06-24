Malayalam
Sports

T20 World Cup Super 8: Australia opt to bowl against India

PTI
Published: June 24, 2024 07:53 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh and Rohit Sharma, captains of Australia and India, during the toss. Photo: X/@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia): Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match here on Monday.
Australia made one change, bringing in Mitchell Starc in place of Ashton Agar.

India fielded an unchanged playing eleven. A win will ensure India's entry into the semifinals by topping the group.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
