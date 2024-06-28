South Africa vs India T20Is: Head-to-head record & stats

India take on South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. The two teams have met 26 times in T20Is. India have a 14-11 lead over the Proteas in the shortest format of the game, with one match ending in no result. The Men in Blue also have a 4-2 record in T20 World Cup clashes between the two sides.



David Miller holds the record for the most runs in India-South Africa T20Is. The left-hander has an aggregate of 431 from 20 matches. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is next in the list with 420 runs from 17 games. Suryakumar Yadav (343 from six), Suresh Raina (339 from 12) and Virat Kohli (318 from 13) complete the top-five run-getters. Miller also has the highest individual score (106 not out), followed by Rohit (106). Surya, Raina and Rilee Rossouw too have notched up hundreds.

India's 237/3 achieved in Guwahati in 2022 remains the highest total. India's 186/5 posted at Gros Islet in the 2010 edition is the highest total in World Cup clashes. Raina's 101 in the same game is the highest score in a World Cup fixture. South Africa's 116/9 in the inaugural edition in 2007 is the lowest total in World Cup games featuring the two nations, while the Proteas' 87 at Rajakot in 2022 is the lowest-ever total.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has the best bowling figures (5/17 in 2023). Indian medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too had a five-wicket haul (5/24) in 2018. Bhuvneshwar has to his credit the most number of dismissals. The medium-pacer scalped 14 from 12 games. India's R Ashwin (11) and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj (10 each) and Harshal Patel (9) are next in the list.

India's R P Singh (4/13 in 2007) has the best bowling figures in World Cup games.