Gambhir sure Rohit, Kohli will keep contributing to team in Tests & ODIs

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, who is the frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, congratulated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on bowing out of T20Is with a World Cup win, saying their exit was better than pre-written script.



After playing a critical role in India's T20 World Cup win both Kohli and Rohit called time on their respective careers in the shortest format.

"They have retired with the World Cup win, and probably better than any script that was written. Both players are great. They have done a lot for Indian cricket, and congratulate them and wish them all the best," said Gambhir.

However, Gambhir hoped that both the stalwarts would keep churning out grand performances in Tests and ODIs.

"But they are going to play two more formats Test cricket and ODI cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the country and the team," said the former opener.

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin termed Kohli a myth and recollected some of the best T20I innings by the star batter.

"Virat Kohli has played his last T20 game, and it has been a stellar career. The knocks I wanted to remember (of Kohli) are: the one against Australia in the quarterfinals (of the 2016 T20 WC) and against SA in the 2014 T20 WC semifinals. The man is actually a myth.

Why I am not paying a big tribute to him because he has a long career ahead in two other formats. He has been playing well," said Ashwin in his YouTube channel.

Former India pacer-turned-commentator Atul Wassan said Kohli and Rohit retired at the best possible time, so that the next line of cricketers can take over.

"It was bound to happen. The team needs to focus on preparing for the next World Cup. They may be great players, but if they linger, it won't benefit the team. We need to pave the way for youngsters and groom them for the upcoming World Cup," said Wassan.

Wassan said the decision of Kohli and Rohit will only benefit the team in the long-run.

"I knew he (Virat Kohli) was going to retire. Age is catching up. We'll see them playing Test cricket and ODIs. T20 requires specialists. I believe it's time for India to move forward from here. Once we've won the cup, it's best to progress further," he added.