From enemy no. 1 to fan favourite again, Pandya arrives a hero in Mumbai

Until two months ago, Hardik Pandya was berated by cricket fans in Mumbai for the Mumbai Indians' dismal performance in the IPL.

But today he arrives a hero in the same city. Pandya's heroics in the T20 World Cup, especially the final that India won by 7 runs against South Africa, has again turned him into a fan favourite.



Hardik Pandya is Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Indian Cricket 🏏 who has turned his "haters into fans" 👏🏻



The Best All Rounder of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - @hardikpandya7 💥#IndianCricketTeampic.twitter.com/cNcK2zPiwq — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 4, 2024

Pandya bagged three wickets in the final, including the prized wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. The fall of that last wicket, involving an acrobatic catch from Suryakumar Yadav on the rope will be watched on loop by Indian cricket fans. Pandya, who bowled that over, won't be forgotten that easily.

Pandya finished the World Cup with 11 wickets, and the ICC rankings published soon after put him at the top among the all-rounders in the game.

It was a memorable campaign for Hardik Pandya. File photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Pandya has turned a page in his career, and that change has also altered the fans' perception of him. It was evident in an inspirational moment captured by a fan inside the Wankhede Stadium today.

A video clip has emerged of fans chanting Pandya's name inside the Wandkhede as they waited for a felicitation ceremony of the champions. The same stadium was filled with boos for Pandya when he captained the Mumbai Indians during the IPL.

The Pandya-led MI finished bottom of the 10-team IPL, winning just four of their 14 games. Pandya, who faced the boos with a smile, albeit one that concealed his pain, during the IPL debacle, is now prepared for some love. Shortly after Team India arrived in Mumbai for the victory parade, Pandya posted a picture of him smiling with the T20 World Cup trophy held close to his chest. "See you soon, Wankhede," he posted on X.