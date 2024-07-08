Many more to come, this is just the start: Yuvraj on Abhishek's maiden international ton

Harare: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was a proud man after watching his protege Abhishek Sharma score a maiden Twenty20 International (T20I) century in just his second international match.



Southpaw Abhishek smashed a 46-ball ton against Zimbabwe in the second T20I after he failed to score any run on his international debut on Saturday. Other than Abhishek, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an unbeaten 77 while Rinku Singh played a knock of 48 not out off 22 balls to steer India to 234/2 in 20 overs.

India comfortably won the match by 100 runs after bundling out Zimbabwe for 134. Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar clinched three wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi scalped two.

Abhishek, who was named player of the match, made a video call to his family and Yuvraj after the match.

Yuvraj was happy with Abhishek's performance and congratulated him on the feat. He also added that it is just the start and many more are yet to come.

"Well done, very proud. You deserved it. Many more to come, this is just the start," Yuvraj said.

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2024

Abhishek revealed that Yuvraj was happy after he got out on duck in the first T20I. However, Abhishek feels the T20I century has surely made him proud.

"I had called Yuvi paji after the first match and I don't know why, but he was very happy, he was like that's a good start. I think he must be proud today as well, just like my family. So I am really happy, and it is all because of him as well, the hard work that he has put on me. For two-three years, he has been working really hard on me and not just cricket, even off the field as well. So, it's a big moment," Abhishek said.

The five-match T20I series is levelled 1-1 with the third match scheduled for Wednesday.