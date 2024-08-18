Malayalam
Sports

Priya Mishra stars as India 'A' post consolation win

PTI
Published: August 18, 2024 03:14 PM IST
Mumbai teen Mohite attempts record, bats for over 72 hours
Representational image. IANS
Topic | Cricket

Mackay (Australia): Rookie leg-spinner Priya Mishra grabbed five wickets while Tejal Hasabnis and Raghvi Bist scored half-centuries as India 'A' thrashed Australia 'A' by 171 runs in the third and final one-dayer here on Sunday.

India 'A' finally tasted success after having lost five successive games -- three T20s in Brisbane and two one-dayers here -- in the six-match white-ball series.

India 'A' scored 243/9, thanks to middle-order batter Tejal's 66-ball 50 and Raghvi's 64-ball 53 before 20-year-old Delhi player Priya took a fifer (5/14) to dismiss the hosts for just 72 runs.

Playing her first match on the tour, Priya dismissed opener Maddy Darke (22) and top-order batter Tess Flintoff (20) as the home team was left reeling at 52/4 in the 15th over of the chase.

She then destroyed the middle-order, taking the wickets of Nicole Faltum (2), Kate Peterson (1) and Nicola Hancock (0) as the hosts were dismissed in 22.1 overs.

The one-off unofficial Test will be played in Gold Coast from Thursday.

Earlier, a 104-run partnership between Tejal and Raghvi helped India 'A' overcome a shaky start, which saw them being reduced to 43/3 in the ninth over.

Keralites S Sajana (40) and Minnu Mani (34) took the team beyond the 200-run mark. Captain Minnu also scalped two.

Brief scores: India 'A' 243/9 in 50 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 50, Raghvi Bist 53, S Sajana 40, Minnu Mani 34; Maitlan Brown 3/39, Charli Knott 2/26) bt Australia 'A' 72 in 22.1 overs (Priya Mishra 5/14, Minnu Mani 2/4).

