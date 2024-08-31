Priyansh Arya becomes first Indian to hit six sixes in a domestic T20 tournament | Video

New Delhi: Ayush Badoni (165) went on a carnage to smash a record breaking 19 sixes while Priyansh Arya (120) hit six maximums in an over, taking South Delhi Superstarz to the second-highest T20 total ever of 308/5 against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) here on Saturday.

Priyansh , who has played for India U-19, smacked six sixes in the 12th over of South Delhi's innings but it was Badoni who was more belligerent of the two.

Badoni, who has played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, pummelled a whopping 19 sixes which now a world record in all T20 cricket.

Opener Priyansh became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in the inaugural edition of the DPL. He hit six sixes in an over bowled by Manan Bharadwaj.



Priyansh began by dancing down the pitch to hit Manan over long-off for six, followed by going down on one knee to send the ball over long-on fence for another maximum.

There was no ending for the onslaught as the left-handed batter hit two more sixes over long-on, followed by hitting two more over long-off to take a stunning 36 runs in the 12th over. He later brought up his second century of the ongoing tournament in the 15th over.

Priyansh joined an exclusive club featuring Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018) and Leo Carter (2020) to have hit sixes in domestic T20 games. Internationally, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Dipendra Singh Airee (twice) have achieved this rare feat.

He also went on to complete his century off just 40 balls. Eventually, Priyansh made 120 off 50 balls, laced with 10 fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 240.

The duo’s efforts meant South Delhi Superstarz made a whopping 308/5, making it just the second time a 300-plus score was achieved by a batting team in T20s. Priyansh and Badoni had a partnership of 286 from 103 balls, which is the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 cricket.