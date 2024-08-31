Samit Dravid, Keralite Mohamed Enaan in India U-19 squads for Australia series

Mumbai: All-rounder Samit Dravid, son of former Indian captain and ex-national team head coach Rahul Dravid, has been named in India's Under-19 squad for the first time. Samit has been picked in the squad for the multi-format home series against Australia Under-19 in September and October.

Kerala batter Mohamed Enaan has also made it to both squads.

The Indian colts will face the Aussies in three 50-over matches at Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26, followed by two four-day games in Chennai beginning on September 30 and October 7.

Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohamed Amaan has been named captain of the 50-over squad, while Madhya Pradesh's Soham Patwardhan will lead the team in the four-day matches.

Samit Dravid is an all-rounder. File photo: IANS

Samit recently participated in his first senior men's T20 competition, the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka, as a member of the Mysuru Warriors squad. Batting in the middle order, Dravid scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 114 across seven innings, though he wasn't called upon to bowl his medium pace.



One-day squad: Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (capt), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohammedd Enaan.

Squad for four-day matches: Vaibhav Suryavanshi), Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (capt), Kartikeya K P, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohamed Enaan.

(With inputs from IANS)