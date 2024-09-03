Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KCL T20: Abhishek shines as Kollam Sailors beat Calicut Globstars

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 06:09 PM IST
Kollam Sailors' captain Sachin Baby loses his wicket to Akhil Scaria (not in pic) of Calicut Globstars. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Abhishek Nair scored an unbeaten 61 as Kollam Sailors defeated Calicut Globstars by 8 wickets in the Kerala Cricket League T20 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Globstars were restricted to 104/9 with K M Asif bagging three wickets. The Sailors scored the winning runs with 20 balls to spare. Opener Abhishek hit four sixes and three boundaries in his 47-ball innings.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 104/9 in 20 overs (Arun KA 38, Abijith Praveen 20, KM Asif 3/31, Sachin Baby 2/9, Basil NP 2/21) lost to Kollam Sailors 106/2 in 16.4 overs (Abhishek Nair 61 no)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE