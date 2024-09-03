KCL T20: Abhishek shines as Kollam Sailors beat Calicut Globstars

Abhishek Nair scored an unbeaten 61 as Kollam Sailors defeated Calicut Globstars by 8 wickets in the Kerala Cricket League T20 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Globstars were restricted to 104/9 with K M Asif bagging three wickets. The Sailors scored the winning runs with 20 balls to spare. Opener Abhishek hit four sixes and three boundaries in his 47-ball innings.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 104/9 in 20 overs (Arun KA 38, Abijith Praveen 20, KM Asif 3/31, Sachin Baby 2/9, Basil NP 2/21) lost to Kollam Sailors 106/2 in 16.4 overs (Abhishek Nair 61 no)