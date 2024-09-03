KCL T20: Trivandrum Royals edge Kochi Blue Tigers by VJD method

Trivandrum Royals defeated Kochi Blue Tigers by 1 run (VJD method) in a rain-curtailed match of the Kerala Cricket League at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The Blue Tigers posted 122, with Jobin Joby scoring 48 runs. Skipper Abdul Basith bagged five wickets from his four overs for the Royals. In response, the Royals made 83/5 in 14.1 overs under the VJD method, which calculates targets in matches interrupted by rain.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 122 in 19.5 overs (Jobin Joby 48, Anuj Jotin 25, Abdul Basith 5/12) lost to Trivandrum Royals 83/5 in 14.1 overs (Govind Pail 24 not out, Jerin P S 2/17, Basil Thampi 2/10) by VJD method