KCL: Calicut Globstars prove too good for Kochi Blue Tigers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2024 06:03 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2024 06:10 PM IST
Ajinas
Ajinas en route to his fifty. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Quick-fire fifties by M Ajinas and Salman Nizar set up Calicut Globstars' 39-run win over Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Wednesday.

The two added 98 for the fourth wicket to power Globstars to 196/7 after being reduced to 27/3. Ajinas made 57 off 39 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Salman scored 55 off 39 deliveries and hit six fours and a six.

Salman Nizar
Salman Nizar heaves one on the leg side. Photo: Special Arrangement

P M Anfal's 19-ball 37 took Globstars close to the 200-run mark. Blue Tigers skipper Basil Thampi claimed 4/36 from his four overs.

Blue Tigers never really got going and ended up with 157/8 . Shoun Roger fought hard with a 34-ball 45. Pacer Akhil Scaria picked up 4/29 for the winning side.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 196/7 in 20 overs (M Ajinas 57, Salman Nizar 55, P M Anfal 37; Basil Thampi 4/36) bt Kochi Blue Tigers 157/8 in 20 overs (Shoun Roger 45; Akhil Scaria 4/29, Nikhil M 2/28, Abijit Praveen 2/23).

