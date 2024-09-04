KCL T20: Abhishek hits another unbeaten fifty as Kollam Sailors crush Thrissur Titans

Abhishek Nair scored yet another unbeaten half century as Kollam Sailors posted their second win of the Kerala Cricket League T20 campaign with an 8-wicket win over Thrissur Titans at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Abhishek, who scored 61 not out in the Sailors' win over Calicut Globstars on Tuesday, continued his stellar form with a 66 not out today. The opener's fine knock helped the Sailors chase down a modest target of 102 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Sharafuddeen N M bagged three wickets as the Sailors bowled out the Titans for 101. Basil N P, Sudhesan Midhun and Biju Narayanan bagged two wickets each. Akshay Manohar's unbeaten 38 was the only bright spot in the Titans' innings.

Brief scores: Thrissur Titans 101 in 18 overs (Akshay Manohar 38 not out, Sharafuddeen NM 3/13, Basil NP 2/13, Sudhesan Midhun 2/14, Biju Narayanan 2/25) lost to Kollam Sailors 102/2 in 16 overs (Abhishek Nair 66 not out, Ahamed Imran 2/21)