Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KCL T20: Abhishek hits another unbeaten fifty as Kollam Sailors crush Thrissur Titans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2024 10:04 PM IST
Kollam Sailors' opener Abhishek Nair plays a shot against Thrissur Titans. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Abhishek Nair scored yet another unbeaten half century as Kollam Sailors posted their second win of the Kerala Cricket League T20 campaign with an 8-wicket win over Thrissur Titans at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Abhishek, who scored 61 not out in the Sailors' win over Calicut Globstars on Tuesday, continued his stellar form with a 66 not out today. The opener's fine knock helped the Sailors chase down a modest target of 102 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Sharafuddeen N M bagged three wickets as the Sailors bowled out the Titans for 101. Basil N P, Sudhesan Midhun and Biju Narayanan bagged two wickets each. Akshay Manohar's unbeaten 38 was the only bright spot in the Titans' innings.

Brief scores: Thrissur Titans 101 in 18 overs (Akshay Manohar 38 not out, Sharafuddeen NM 3/13, Basil NP 2/13, Sudhesan Midhun 2/14, Biju Narayanan 2/25) lost to Kollam Sailors 102/2 in 16 overs (Abhishek Nair 66 not out, Ahamed Imran 2/21)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE