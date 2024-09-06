Black Caps name Vikram Rathour as batting coach for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Noida: Former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined New Zealand's men's Test squad as the batting coach for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled from September 9 to 13 at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.



Rathour played six Tests for India in the late 90s before becoming a selector of the national side in 2012 and was the Indian batting coach under head coach Rahul Dravid till the recent T20 World Cup.

New Zealand also appointed Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Herath, the most successful left-arm orthodox Test spinner of all time, will stay on with the side through till the two ICC World Test Championship matches in his homeland later this month.

Head coach Gary Stead said Herath and Rathore would not only bring new knowledge to the group but also insights into the local conditions.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group. Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them," he said.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz (Patel), Mitch (Santner) and Rachin (Ravindra), having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial.

"Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless," he added.

Last month, Afghanistan appointed Ramakrishnan Sridhar as the assistant coach of the national team for the one-off Test against New Zealand and a three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.