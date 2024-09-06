Rahul Dravid back at Rajasthan Royals as head coach

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid was on Friday announced as the head coach of the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract.



Dravid's tenure as India's head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time.

"The former Royals' captain and coach spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015, and will commence with the team immediately, working with Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara to implement the franchise's overall cricketing strategy," the franchise said in a statement.

Dravid had coached Royals in 2014 and has held different roles with the India U-19 team as well as at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"His exceptional coaching capabilities are evident with the transformation he's driven in Indian cricket. He also has a deep connection to the franchise, and we've seen that passion come through in all our conversations," Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of the Royals Sports Group said.

"Rahul has already got to work with Kumar (Sangakkara) and the rest of the team, as we prepare for this exciting new period for the franchise starting with IPL retention and the auction just around the corner," he said.

"After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that," Dravid said.

"We have made fantastic progress in our on-field performance over the past few years, but there is still lots to learn, improve and grow. His return will, hopefully, further accelerate our progress and will be a great boost for everyone involved, most importantly our players and our fans," said lead owner Manoj Badale.

Sangakkara said, "Rahul is one of the greatest players to have played the game, but what he has achieved over the past decade as a coach is extraordinary."

"The characteristics that he possesses as a coach to nurture talent but also enable them to consistently perform at the highest level, will allow the Rajasthan Royals to further challenge for the title," he added.