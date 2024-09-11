KCL: Trivandrum Royals have it easy against Thrissur Titans

Thiruvananthapuram: Trivandrum Royals scored a comfortable eight-wicket win over Thrissur Titans in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Wednesday.



Royals chased down the relatively easy target of 130 in 17.5 overs. M S Akhil (54 not out) and Govind Pai (30 not out) took them home with an unbroken partnership of 87.

Royals have eight points from seven games, while Titans have just four points from seven outings.

Captain Abdul Basith (2/23) picked up the big wicket of Vishnu Vinod as Royals restricted Titans to 129/6.

Titans slipped to 38/3 in the eighth over before Vishnu (25) and captain Varun Nayanar (28) staged a recovery. The two added 44 for the fourth wicket before departing in quick succession. Akshay Manohar's 21-ball unbeaten 35 took Titans close to the 130-run mark.

Akshay Manohar scored a breezy unbeaten 35. Photo: Special Arrangement

Brief scores: Thrissur Titans 129/6 in 20 overs (Akshay Manohar 35 not out; Abdul Basith 2/23) lost to Trivandrum Royals 133/2 in 17.5 overs (M S Akhil 54 not out, Govind Pai 30 not out).