KCL T20: Kollam Sailors pip Calicut Globstars in top of table clash

Kollam Sailors defeated Calicut Globstars by 3 wickets in a top of the table clash in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Opener Arun Poulose found form at the right time with a 24-ball 44 as the Sailors chased down a target of 173 with a ball to spare. Captain Sachin Baby chipped in with a steady knock of 34.

The Sailors have won seven of their eight matches and remain in lead with 14 points while the Globstars, who could have gone level with the league leaders had they won, remain second on 10 points.

The Globstars couldn't have asked for better start with openers Omar Abubacker and captain Rohan Kunnummal adding 77. Abubacker fell three short of his fifty, but Kunnummal made 61 off 48. Salman Nizar continued his fine form with a 26-ball 37 as the Globstars posted 172/5.

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 172/5 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 61, Omar Abubacker 47, Salman Nizar 37, Ashik Muhammed 2/21) lost to Kollam Sailors 173/7 in 19.5 overs (Arun Poulose 44, Sachin Baby 34, Anandhu Sunil 24, Pallan Anfal 2/27, Nikhil M 2/30, Akhil Scaria 2/40)