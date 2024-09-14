Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KCL: Thrissur Titans get past Kochi Blue Tigers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2024 05:32 PM IST Updated: September 14, 2024 06:28 PM IST
Mohammed Ishaque
Mohammed Ishaque celebrates after picking up a wicket. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Thrissur Titans defeated Kochi Blue Tigers by four wickets in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Saturday. The defeat ended Blue Tigers' hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

Ahamed Imran (24) and P Midhun (23 not out) helped Titans overhaul the modest target of 85 in 17.5 overs.

Mohammed Ishaque claimed 4/12 as Blue Tigers were bowled out for 84 in 17 overs. Opener Anand Krishna top-scored with a 26-ball 28. The left-hander was the lone Kochi batter to make it to double digits. M D Nidheesh picked up 2/12.

Anand Krishna
Anand Krishna was the lone Kochi batter to make it to double digits. Photo: Special Arrangement

Titans have eight points from nine games, while Blue Tigers remain at the bottom of the six-team league with just four points from nine matches.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 84 in 17 overs (Anand Krishna 28; Mohammed Ishaque 4/12, M D Nidheesh 2/12) lost to Thrissur Titans 85/6 in 17.5 overs (Ahamed Imran 24, P Midhun 23 not out; Basil Thampi 2/21).

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE