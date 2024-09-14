KCL: Thrissur Titans get past Kochi Blue Tigers

Thiruvananthapuram: Thrissur Titans defeated Kochi Blue Tigers by four wickets in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Saturday. The defeat ended Blue Tigers' hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

Ahamed Imran (24) and P Midhun (23 not out) helped Titans overhaul the modest target of 85 in 17.5 overs.

Mohammed Ishaque claimed 4/12 as Blue Tigers were bowled out for 84 in 17 overs. Opener Anand Krishna top-scored with a 26-ball 28. The left-hander was the lone Kochi batter to make it to double digits. M D Nidheesh picked up 2/12.

Titans have eight points from nine games, while Blue Tigers remain at the bottom of the six-team league with just four points from nine matches.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 84 in 17 overs (Anand Krishna 28; Mohammed Ishaque 4/12, M D Nidheesh 2/12) lost to Thrissur Titans 85/6 in 17.5 overs (Ahamed Imran 24, P Midhun 23 not out; Basil Thampi 2/21).