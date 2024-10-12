Ranji Trophy: Punjab's last-wicket pair frustrates Kerala on another rain-hit day

Thiruvananthapuram: Punjab's last-wicket pair of Mayank Markande and Siddharth Kual frustrated Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C opener at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Saturday. The two have so far added 37 to lift Punjab to 180/9 after senior pros Aditya Sarvate and Jalaj Saxena reduced them to 143/9.



Resuming on 95/5, the visiting side found the going tough against the spin duo on another rain-hit day. Only 38 overs were possible on the day.

Krish Bhagat was the first to go as he was caught by Mohammed Azharuddeen off Saxena's bowling for 15. The dismissal also ended the 50-run stand between Bhagat and Ramandeep Singh for the sixth wicket.

Jalaj Saxena celebrates with Aditya Sarvate after a scalp. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sarvate sent back Ramandeep for 43. The right-hander hit two fours and a six in his 72-ball knock.

Markande (27 batting) and Kual (15 batting) played out 15 overs to extend Punjab's innings into the third day.

Sarvate, playing his first game for Kerala, picked up 5/59, while Saxena returned figures of 4/70. This was Sarvate's 14th five-wicket haul at the first-class level.

Brief scores: Punjab 180/9 in 77 overs (Ramandeep Singh 43; Aditya Sarvate 5/59, Jalaj Saxena 4/70) vs Kerala.

