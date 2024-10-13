Ranji Trophy: Kerala hand Punjab 16-run lead as Markande skittles out top order

Thiruvananthapuram: Punjab leggie Mayank Markande produced his career-best bowling performance to skittle out hosts Kerala and earn his team a 16-run first innings lead on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C opener at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Sunday.

However, Punjab lost three wickets in the second innings, keeping the hosts' interest intact for a result on the final day.

But the day belonged to Markande. After frustrating Kerala with a 51-run final wicket partnership with Siddharth Kaul, the legbreak bowler spun out the top order, reducing the hosts to 71 for 4.

Then right arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar snuffed out the semblance of resistance when Akshay Chandran sniked one behind the wicket. Brar went on to take two more wickets ending the day with a figures of three for 18 in seven overs.

Markande returned to skittle the tailenders out, leaving Kerala agonisingly short of a crucial first-innings lead. Vishnu Vinod, batting down the order, remained unbeaten at 20 for Kerala.

Punjab lost three wickets for 23 runs in the second innings, taking the lead to 38.

Brief scores: Punjab 194 & 23 for 3 in 17 overs (Aditya Sarwate 2-8vs Kerala 179 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 38, Vathsal Govind 28, Mayank Markande 6-59, Gurnoor Brar 3-18)