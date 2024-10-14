Women's T20 WC: India knocked out as New Zealand sends Pakistan packing

Indians wishing for the success of a Pakistani cricket team is strange. But on Monday, Indian hopes of advancing to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup rested on Pakistan beating New Zealand.

However, any prayers that might have been said from this part of the subcontinent went unanswered as the Kiwis crushed Pakistan by 54 runs to advance to the semifinals at the expense of India.

Chasing a target of 111, Pakistan folded for 56 with Amelia Kerr bagging three wickets. The win helped New Zealand (six points from 4 matches) displace India from the second position in Group A and join Australia (8 points) in the last-four.

India finished the event third in the group standings on 4 points while Pakistan are placed fourth with 2 points. Pakistan had an outside chance of upsetting both India and New Zealand to reach the semifinals, but they were thoroughly outplayed.

Barring captain Fatima Sana's 21 and opener Muneeba Ali's 15, no other Pakistani batter scored in double digits. Earlier, Suzie Bates top scored with 28 as New Zealand posted 110/6. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu bagged three wickets.

On Sunday, India lost to defending champions Australia by 9 runs. Chasing 152, India ended at 142/9 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on 54.