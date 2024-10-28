Malayalam
Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan white-ball coach

Reuters
Published: October 28, 2024 12:33 PM IST Updated: October 28, 2024 01:38 PM IST
Gary Kirsten
Gary Kirsten took up the job in April. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Lahore: Gary Kirsten has resigned as Pakistan's white-ball coach barely six months after taking up the job, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Test coach Jason Gillespie will fill in for Kirsten in their limited-overs tour of Australia beginning next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on X.

"...Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted," the PCB said.

The PCB put South African Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, in charge of Pakistan's one-day and T20 International teams in April this year.

Kirsten was not present when the PCB unveiled wicketkeeper Mohmmad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain on Sunday replacing Babar Azam.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia between November 4-18 before flying to Zimbabwe for six limited-overs matches.

