IPL retention: Expect Gujarat Titans to retain Gill, Rashid

Gujarat Titans are expected to retain captain Shubman Gill and ace spinner Rashid Khan ahead of IPL mega auction. Sai Sudharsan, who had a breakout year, in which he scored a century, is also likely to be retained ahead of the October 31 deadline.

Quoting an IPL source, PTI reported that the Titans also plan to keep hold of uncapped stars Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.

After winning the IPL on their debut in 2022, the Titans finished runners-up, both season under Hardik Pandya. But since the all-rounder switched to Mumbai, Gill has captained them. Though the Titans finished the season eighth among 10 teams, Gill is more than likely to continue in his role as the potential India captain is highly valued.

Retaining Rashid is also considered a no-brainer as the Afghani spinner has regularly bagged wickets. Though his form dipped last season with just 10 wickets in 12 games, the 19 he bagged in maiden campaign and the 27 the following season is enough to convince the Titans management to hold tight to the 26-year-old spinner.

Each team can retain up to six players by retention or right to match, from the existing squad. The mega auction is likely to be held overseas in the last week of November. The auction purse has been increased to Rs 120 crore from Rs 100 crore.